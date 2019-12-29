Global  

New York Jews continue Hanukkah celebrations after stabbing at rabbi's home that left 5 wounded

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Five people were stabbed at a rabbi's home in New York during a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday night — but that didn't stop worshippers from continuing their prayers at a synagogue next door.
News video: Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration

Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration 00:56

 A knifeman attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late on Saturday, stabbing and injuring five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery...

'We are genuinely scared': New York Jews say Hanukkah attack shows 'words have consequences'

'I think there is much hatred on social media: It used to be people who post anonymously, now people don’t even hide their hateful rhetoric on social media, it...
Haaretz

5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration in suburban NYC

Authorities say that five people were stabbed north of New York City during a Hanukkah celebration late Saturday night and a possible suspect has been...
USATODAY.com


