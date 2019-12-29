New York Jews continue Hanukkah celebrations after stabbing at rabbi's home that left 5 wounded
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Five people were stabbed at a rabbi's home in New York during a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday night — but that didn't stop worshippers from continuing their prayers at a synagogue next door.
A knifeman attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late on Saturday, stabbing and injuring five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery...