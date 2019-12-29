New York Synagogue Attack: Machete-Wielding Suspect Arrested In Harlem After Two-Hour Search

Somatina RT @CBSNewYork: BREAKING: At least 3 people have been stabbed by a man with a machete inside a synagogue in Monsey, New York. More here: ht… 12 seconds ago TeriBarna2 RT @larryelder: Black Man Is Arrested For 'Storming Into A Rabbi's Home With A Machete And Stabbing 5 People' During A Hanukkah Party In Up… 21 seconds ago Mark Smith RT @MrAndyNgo: Breaking: Several injured in stabbing attack at a synagogue in upstate New York. The suspect is described as a black male wh… 22 seconds ago Ward Harkavy Suspect " has several previous arrests on his record, including one for punching a police horse." >> Machete Attack… https://t.co/60f9dh9ZOc 3 minutes ago RajaAther RT @Harris_Zafar: I remain very concerned about the attacks on Jews in this country. The machete stabbings at a Hanukkah event in NY is rep… 3 minutes ago Joan M RT @RussellFosterTX: Last night there was a knife attack in New York in which multiple Jewish people were injured at a synagogue by a Mache… 4 minutes ago Katey RT @thedailybeast: Five stabbed and suspect in custody after terrifying machete attack at NY rabbi’s Hanukkah celebration. https://t.co/mnR… 4 minutes ago