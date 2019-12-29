Global  

New York Synagogue Attack: Machete-Wielding Suspect Arrested In Harlem After Two-Hour Search

CBS 2 Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Police told CBS2 that after stabbing five people and chasing them inside a synagogue, the suspect escaped in a gray Nissan Sentra.
New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search

 The suspect in a Monsey, New York, synagogue attack led law enforcement on a two-hour cross-county search late Saturday night before officers finally caught him in Harlem; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor [Video]Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor

New York governor Andrew Cuomo says a stabbing in a rabbi's home that wounded five people was evidence of a 'cancer in the body politic'. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews..

New York Synagogue Attack: At Least 5 Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Rockland County [Video]New York Synagogue Attack: At Least 5 Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Rockland County

Authorities say five people were wounded when a suspect armed with a machete barged through the front door of a Rockland County synagogue and attacked worshipers; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

New York Synagogue Attack: Machete-Wielding Suspect Captured In NYC After At Least 5 People Wounded In Monsey

Authorities say five people were stabbed or wounded when a suspect allegedly barged through the front door of a synagogue in Monsey, N.Y., and went on the...
CBS 2

New York synagogue stabbing attack results in several injuries: reports

A stabbing attack Saturday night at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City has left several people injured, according to reports.
FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

BiancaCuria

Somatina RT @CBSNewYork: BREAKING: At least 3 people have been stabbed by a man with a machete inside a synagogue in Monsey, New York. More here: ht… 12 seconds ago

Barna2Teri

TeriBarna2 RT @larryelder: Black Man Is Arrested For 'Storming Into A Rabbi's Home With A Machete And Stabbing 5 People' During A Hanukkah Party In Up… 21 seconds ago

MarkSmi91148551

Mark Smith RT @MrAndyNgo: Breaking: Several injured in stabbing attack at a synagogue in upstate New York. The suspect is described as a black male wh… 22 seconds ago

WHarkavy

Ward Harkavy Suspect " has several previous arrests on his record, including one for punching a police horse." >> Machete Attack… https://t.co/60f9dh9ZOc 3 minutes ago

RajaAther12

RajaAther RT @Harris_Zafar: I remain very concerned about the attacks on Jews in this country. The machete stabbings at a Hanukkah event in NY is rep… 3 minutes ago

JoanM43900403

Joan M RT @RussellFosterTX: Last night there was a knife attack in New York in which multiple Jewish people were injured at a synagogue by a Mache… 4 minutes ago

Bewitched9

Katey RT @thedailybeast: Five stabbed and suspect in custody after terrifying machete attack at NY rabbi’s Hanukkah celebration. https://t.co/mnR… 4 minutes ago

