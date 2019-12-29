PREVIEW: The Detroit Lions Will End Their Pathetic Season Against The Packers
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () The Detroit Lions will end the season Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. After an atrocious season, a loss to the Packers today will be the final bullet to the head. We’re entering the day at 3-11-1, and I have no doubt we’ll end the day with our 12th loss in 2019. (RELATED: David Hookstead […]
