Up to Speed? Time, money, maps and the push for 100% broadband in rural Colorado

Denver Post Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Somewhere in the range of 80,000 to 90,000 Colorado households are living with internet that is slower than 25 mbps, the federal definition of "broadband" speed. The path to bringing them service is winding and expensive.
