Suspect in Hanukkah stabbing at NY rabbi's home arrested on attempted murder charges
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () A frightening attack at a Hanukkah celebration in the home of a rabbi in a suburb north of New York City on Saturday night placed the entire New York region on edge and had public officials vowing to stop the violence.
