Suspect in Hanukkah stabbing at NY rabbi's home arrested on attempted murder charges

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
A frightening attack at a Hanukkah celebration in the home of a rabbi in a suburb north of New York City on Saturday night placed the entire New York region on edge and had public officials vowing to stop the violence.
News video: Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration

Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration 00:56

 A knifeman attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late on Saturday, stabbing and injuring five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery...

Recent related news from verified sources

At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York

At least 5 people have reportedly been stabbed at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New Yorkmonsey stabbing Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Multiple people were reportedly stabbed in a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, on Saturday evening. The Orthodox Jewish...
WorldNews

New York Jews continue Hanukkah celebrations after stabbing at rabbi's home that left 5 wounded

Five people were stabbed at a rabbi's home in New York during a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday night — but that didn't stop worshippers from continuing...
FOXNews.com

cburgazzi

Christian Burgazzi RT @nytimes: Breaking News: A man stabbed 5 people at a Hasidic rabbi’s suburban New York home during a Hanukkah celebration. A suspect was… 18 seconds ago

gr8musicvenues

gr8MusicVenues RT @USATODAY: A suspect in Hanukkah stabbings at a rabbi's NY home is in custody and faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of… 53 seconds ago

akarra

Ashok Karra RT @Pervaizistan: NEW: Suspect in Hanukkah celebration stabbings was arrested with “blood all over him,' source says. He has been identifie… 1 minute ago

myfox8

FOX8 WGHP Five people were taken to hospitals near the rabbi's home after the suspect entered the Hanukkah celebration and be… https://t.co/G8QIUhQod8 2 minutes ago

WHarkavy

Ward Harkavy Suspect " has several previous arrests on his record, including one for punching a police horse." >> Machete Attack… https://t.co/60f9dh9ZOc 3 minutes ago

