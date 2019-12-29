Texas church shooting leaves 2 dead, witness says gunman opened fire during communion

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said. Roger Fortuna has more.
Two people were dead and one was in critical condition after a gunman opened fire Sunday at a North Texas church, authorities said.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •TMZ.com •Newsy •Reuters
Tweets about this
Eve Sullivan RT @WMassNews: UPDATE: Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday morning and a third person has be… 23 seconds ago
Helen RT @OzraeliAvi: #BREAKING Church shooting in Texas kills one and leaves another in critical condition.
Churchgoers returned fire and kille… 37 seconds ago