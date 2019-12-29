Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Texas church shooting leaves 2 dead, witness says gunman opened fire during communion

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Two people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a church in Texas on Sunday, according to officials.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack 01:14

 A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said. Roger Fortuna has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two dead including suspect in shooting at Texas church [Video]Two dead including suspect in shooting at Texas church

Three people were shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire [Video]WATCH: North Texas Church Livestream Catches Moment Armed Gunman Opens Fire

A North Texas church's livestream caught the moment an armed gunman opened fire, killing one person and critically injuring another Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gunman among two dead in Texas church shooting

Two parishioners fatally shot a gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition.
SBS Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesJapan TodayTMZ.comReuters IndiaNewsyCBS News

Two dead, one critically wounded when gunman opens fire at church outside Fort Worth, Texas

Two people were dead and one was in critical condition after a gunman opened fire Sunday at a North Texas church, authorities said.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleTMZ.comNewsyReuters

Tweets about this

evesully50

Eve Sullivan RT @WMassNews: UPDATE: Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday morning and a third person has be… 23 seconds ago

Helen60214420

Helen RT @OzraeliAvi: #BREAKING Church shooting in Texas kills one and leaves another in critical condition. Churchgoers returned fire and kille… 37 seconds ago

akdesiree1

desiree matter RT @ScottHendrick49: Texas church shooting leaves 2 dead, witness says gunman opened fire during communion https://t.co/AqVcGK1bt6 #FoxNe… 48 seconds ago

goptraci

Colorado RedTraci @BetoORourke The gun worked just fine when the good guys killed the criminal. Criminals will NEVER follow gun laws… https://t.co/Wfk8W4r1xT 2 minutes ago

Michael81449845

MyDogSaysYoureADick. RT @MelissaRNMBA: Please don't describe a murderer as "a gentleman." By definition, that is false. Texas church shooting leaves 2 dead,… 2 minutes ago

Rickfh4760

R. F. H. TEXT TRUMP to 88022 RT @PamelaUnplugged: The best way to deal with shooters? Shoot back. #2ndAmendment https://t.co/9x9yYxvrAH 3 minutes ago

qliq

QLIQ RT @gatewaypundit: BREAKING: Shooting at Texas Church Leaves Two Dead and One Injured, Gunman Stopped After Being Shot By Armed Church Memb… 3 minutes ago

BoSnerdley

Bo Snerdley Shooting at Texas Church Leaves 2 Dead and 1 Critically Wounded, Officials Say https://t.co/4NFVwTS6Au 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.