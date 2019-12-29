Global  

Police confirm pilot, six passengers died in Hawaii helicopter crash; recovery efforts suspended

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Authorities in Hawaii confirmed there were no survivors of a Thursday helicopter crash and suspended recovery efforts Saturday afternoon.
 
News video: Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash

Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash 00:36

 The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed. Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the incident at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai. A search for the last person yet to be...

No sign of survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash [Video]No sign of survivors from Hawaii helicopter crash

Teams combing the wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that crashed on Kauai island found no sign of survivors on Friday and recovered six sets of human remains before suspending the search due..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Remains of six people on Hawaii tour helicopter found [Video]Remains of six people on Hawaii tour helicopter found

The remains of six people have been found in the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in Kauai.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:29Published


Hawaii: tour helicopter carrying seven people missing

Hawaii: tour helicopter carrying seven people missingNo signals had been received from the helicopter, which was carrying a pilot and six passengers, said bulletin A tour helicopter with seven people aboard...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comazcentral.comCBS NewsSifybizjournalsFOXNews.comBBC NewsReutersSBS

Eye Opener: Authorities investigate Hawaii helicopter crash

Authorities investigate a deadly helicopter crash in Hawaii that killed 6. Also, remembering controversial radio host Don Imus. All that and all that matters in...
CBS News

