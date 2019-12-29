Global  

Two dead, one critically wounded when gunman opens fire at church outside Fort Worth, Texas

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Two people were dead and one was in critical condition after a gunman opened fire Sunday at a North Texas church, authorities said.
 
News video: Fort Worth Church Provides Meal, Place To Stay For 15 Men

Fort Worth Church Provides Meal, Place To Stay For 15 Men 00:38

 Saint Stephens Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth always has room in the inn — providing meals and a place to stay for 15 men this holiday season.

Church Security [Video]Church Security

Three people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting during Sunday services at a Texas church. The shooting is putting a spotlight on church security.

'That Team Did A Spectacular Job': Security Expert Says West Freeway Church Should Serve As A Model [Video]'That Team Did A Spectacular Job': Security Expert Says West Freeway Church Should Serve As A Model

After Sunday's shooting, an expert told CBS 11 that the West Freeway Church of Christ should serve as a model for others across the country.

2 parishioners shot and killed Texas church gunman, police say

Congregants shot and killed a man who opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, killing the attacker, police said.
Denver Post Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCBS NewsReuters IndiaNewsyFrance 24RTTNews

US church shooting leaves two dead, one injured

The shooting was captured on video as the church service was apparently being streamed on YouTube.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •NewsyCBS NewsEurasia Review

