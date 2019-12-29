Two dead, one critically wounded when gunman opens fire at church outside Fort Worth, Texas

Three people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting during Sunday services at a Texas church. The shooting is putting a spotlight on church security.

'That Team Did A Spectacular Job': Security Expert Says West Freeway Church Should Serve As A Model After Sunday's shooting, an expert told CBS 11 that the West Freeway Church of Christ should serve as a model for others across the country. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:00Published 1 hour ago