Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President Trump slams Speaker Pelosi on Twitter

CBS News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy and Washington Post political correspondent Sean Sullivan join CBSN to discuss the latest on impeachment, the 2020 campaign trail and North Korea's promise to deliver a "Christmas gift."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Blasts 'Crazy Nancy' Pelosi in Twitter Tirade

Trump Blasts 'Crazy Nancy' Pelosi in Twitter Tirade 02:54

 President Trump is away from Washington for the holidays but his Twitter account clearly reveals he has impeachment on his mind. (12-26-19)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran [Video]Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution [Video]House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump attacks Pelosi on Twitter over impeachment trial

President Trump took to Twitter to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her decision to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Meanwhile, the...
CBS News

Ralph Nader: ‘King’ Trump Says ‘I Have An Article II, Where I Have The Right To Do Whatever I Want As President’ – OpEd

Against Donald J. Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted narrow impeachment charges, despite key House Committee Chairs’ arguments for broadening the...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

GauisHelenaMoha

Gauis Helena Mohaim ❌🇮🇱🇧🇪🇺🇸 RT @rolovee1: JERUSALEM — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed President Trump’s decision to target arch Iranian terrorist Qassem Soleimani a… 6 hours ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Klein: Nancy Pelosi Celebrated Killing of Gaddafi, Slams Trump for Eliminating Soleimani House Speaker Nancy Pelosi… https://t.co/pHEfMM2FJp 7 hours ago

rolovee1

rolovee JERUSALEM — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed President Trump’s decision to target arch Iranian terrorist Qassem S… https://t.co/8wrBE4TQYT 7 hours ago

ighodey

Alist RT @dcexaminer: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not satisfied with President Trump's notification to Congress of the airstrike that killed t… 2 days ago

dcexaminer

Washington Examiner House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not satisfied with President Trump's notification to Congress of the airstrike that… https://t.co/uGZ2w0q1RD 2 days ago

Newsenm

ENM News House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not satisfied with President Trump's notification to Congress of the airstrike that… https://t.co/vgjlNxoSkf 2 days ago

aliatra1968

❌🇺🇸 Yvette Hebert 🇺🇸 RT @jennfranconews: #NEW: President Trump slams House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for allowing the homeless crisis in her San Francisco district t… 4 days ago

dev_guy

Tester Smith President Trump slams Speaker Pelosi on Twitter https://t.co/Td8pt22bAm 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.