Dolphins stun Patriots, denying New England a first-round bye

Denver Post Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday.
News video: Patriots Treating Week 17 Matchup With Dolphins Like Playoff Game

 When the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye is on the line, you can understand why a game against a 4-11 team is considered a playoff game.

Dolphins stun Patriots 27-24, denying NE first-round bye

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard...
Seattle Times

Patriots fall to No. 3 seed in AFC playoffs after last-minute loss to Dolphins

The New England Patriots won't have a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs after falling to the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale.
USATODAY.com


