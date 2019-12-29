WATCH: Former CSU star and Falcons OL Ty Sambrailo scores longest offensive TD for a 300-plus pound player Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 19 hours ago )

Christian McCaffrey wasn't the only Colorado player to etch his name in the NFL history book on Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this