Winter storm brings freezing rain and ice from Midwest to New England

More than 200 million Americans are in the path of a powerful winter storm. The system stretches from the Midwest to New England with the biggest threat being freezing rain and ice. The storm brought heavy snow to parts of Colorado overnight and made for dangerous driving conditions in Nebraska. Jeff Berardelli reports.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast A flood watch as well as winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect across the viewing area. Tonight, another heavy round of rain will move through into the morning tomorrow as.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 05:11Published 1 hour ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast We'll start off with some clouds this the morning, but the sunshine will come out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cool with highs only in the lower to mid-30s with light west winds around 5 to.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:36Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Winter Storm Expected to Bring Snow and Ice to Northeast The storm threatened to complicate holiday travel as it moved east from the Midwest, but forecasters said most major airports would be spared from the worst.

NYTimes.com 15 hours ago



Powerful winter storm brings rain and snow for holiday travelers More than 250 million Americans are in the path of a powerful coast-to-coast storm. Snow and wind caused blizzard-like conditions in part of Colorado overnight....

CBS News 1 day ago





Tweets about this