Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Winter storm brings freezing rain and ice from Midwest to New England

CBS News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
More than 200 million Americans are in the path of a powerful winter storm. The system stretches from the Midwest to New England with the biggest threat being freezing rain and ice. The storm brought heavy snow to parts of Colorado overnight and made for dangerous driving conditions in Nebraska. Jeff Berardelli reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

A flood watch as well as winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect across the viewing area. Tonight, another heavy round of rain will move through into the morning tomorrow as..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:11Published

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

We'll start off with some clouds this the morning, but the sunshine will come out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cool with highs only in the lower to mid-30s with light west winds around 5 to..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Winter Storm Expected to Bring Snow and Ice to Northeast

The storm threatened to complicate holiday travel as it moved east from the Midwest, but forecasters said most major airports would be spared from the worst.
NYTimes.com

Powerful winter storm brings rain and snow for holiday travelers

More than 250 million Americans are in the path of a powerful coast-to-coast storm. Snow and wind caused blizzard-like conditions in part of Colorado overnight....
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.