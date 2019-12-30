Gunman kills parishioner before being shot and killed by another parishioner at Texas church
Monday, 30 December 2019 () One parishioner was killed and another seriously injured Sunday when a gunman opened fire during a church service near Fort Worth, Texas. Another parishioner shot and killed the gunman seconds after the incident began, according to officials and a livestream video of the service. Farrah Fazal reports.
