Gunman kills parishioner before being shot and killed by another parishioner at Texas church

CBS News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
One parishioner was killed and another seriously injured Sunday when a gunman opened fire during a church service near Fort Worth, Texas. Another parishioner shot and killed the gunman seconds after the incident began, according to officials and a livestream video of the service. Farrah Fazal reports.
News video: Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack 01:14

 A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said. Roger Fortuna has more.

An armed security guard is being praised for his "heroic actions" after he said he shot and killed the gunman who opened fire inside a church in White Settlement Sunday morning.

12/29: CBS Evening News

Gunman kills parishioner before being shot and killed by another parishioner at Texas church; Maryland man donates two organs to two strangers in need
CBS News

Gunman shot dead by parishioners in Texas church attack

A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service...
Japan Today

