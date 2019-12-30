Global  

New York rabbi whose home was scene of machete attack speaks out: 'We will forge forward in faith'

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, whose home was invaded Saturday night in a horrifying attack labeled an anti-Semitic act of "domestic terrorism," released a powerful statement Sunday writing that the Jewish people will "forge forward in faith" following a week of anti-Semitic attacks marking a disturbing sign of anti-Semitism on the rise, investigators said.
News video: Attack at rabbi's home 'domestic terrorism' -Cuomo

Attack at rabbi's home 'domestic terrorism' -Cuomo 02:08

 New York&apos;s governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at an Hasidic rabbi&apos;s home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism. Lisa Bernhard has more.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio attend celebrations on last night of Hanukkah, one day after five stabbed at rabbi's home in New York [Video]NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio attend celebrations on last night of Hanukkah, one day after five stabbed at rabbi's home in New York

New City Mayor Bill De Blasio attended celebrations on the last night of Hanukkah at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday (December 29), one day after five people were stabbed at a rabbi's..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:55Published

NW Metro Jewish community not intimidated by machete attack at Rabbi's home in New York [Video]NW Metro Jewish community not intimidated by machete attack at Rabbi's home in New York

Members of the Chabad of Northwest Metro Denver say they may be unnerved, but they are not intimidated, by the attack at a Rabbi&apos;s house in suburban New York City.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:41Published


Five stabbed at New York rabbi's home in 'terrorist' attack


IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayUSATODAY.comThe AgeFOXNews.comNPRReutersSBSMediaite

Intruder in Monsey Screamed ‘I’ll Get You’ in Machete Attack on Jews

The rampage at a rabbi’s home in the New York suburbs wounded five people and traumatized the Jewish community in the region.
NYTimes.com

