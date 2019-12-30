New York rabbi whose home was scene of machete attack speaks out: 'We will forge forward in faith'
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, whose home was invaded Saturday night in a horrifying attack labeled an anti-Semitic act of "domestic terrorism," released a powerful statement Sunday writing that the Jewish people will "forge forward in faith" following a week of anti-Semitic attacks marking a disturbing sign of anti-Semitism on the rise, investigators said.
New York's governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at an Hasidic rabbi's home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism. Lisa Bernhard has more.
New City Mayor Bill De Blasio attended celebrations on the last night of Hanukkah at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday (December 29), one day after five people were stabbed at a rabbi's..