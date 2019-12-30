Global  

Cleveland Browns fire Freddie Kitchens after disappointing season

Denver Post Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a disheartening season that didn't come close to meeting expectations.
News video: Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk?

Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk? 01:26

 The Browns lost their final game of the season to the now 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in an embarrassing display of football. With Freddie Kitchens’ job at risk after a truly disappointing season, going 6-10, it’s time to start considering the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns, just in...

