Civil Rights Leader Rep. John Lewis To Start Treatment For Pancreatic Cancer

NPR Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Georgia congressman, who spent decades fighting racial discrimination, says he's mounting his biggest battle yet: stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis will stay in office as he undergoes treatment.
Bill in US House seeks promotion of Gandhi legacy

America’s legendary civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis has introduced a bill in the House of Representatives to promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi...
IndiaTimes

Rep. John Lewis Says He’s Been Diagnosed With Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer: ‘I Am Going to Fight It’

Rep. John Lewis said in a statement that he has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, but says he intends to keep fighting and will remain in...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsmax

