New York Synagogue Stabbing: NYPD To Launch Neighborhood Safety Coalitions In Brooklyn Communities

CBS 2 Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Saturday night's attack in upstate Monsey has prompted a big response from both local and state leaders. They are stepping up security and launching initiatives to protect our communities.
NYPD To Increase Presence In Brooklyn To Protect Jews

NYPD To Increase Presence In Brooklyn To Protect Jews 02:41

 Saturday night's attack in the upstate village of Monsey has prompted a big response from both local and state leaders. They are stepping up security and launching initiatives to protect our communities.

