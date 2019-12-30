Global  

Fletcher Cox, Boston Scott after Eagles win over Giants

Delawareonline Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Fletcher Cox had a pivotal fumble recovery at the Giants 2 yard line, while Boston Scott took over at running back to lead the win.
 
Injury-ravaged Eagles beat Giants 34-17 to win NFC East

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice squad. Boston...
Seattle Times


