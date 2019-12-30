Fletcher Cox, Boston Scott after Eagles win over Giants

Fletcher Cox had a pivotal fumble recovery at the Giants 2 yard line, while Boston Scott took over at running back to lead the win.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Injury-ravaged Eagles beat Giants 34-17 to win NFC East EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice squad. Boston...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago





Tweets about this Delaware Online Fletcher Cox had a pivotal fumble recovery at the Giants 2 yard line, while Boston Scott took over at running back… https://t.co/mTPRV5zNdu 24 minutes ago Ryan G Fletcher Cox with a huge fumble recovery on the goal line after a bad snap leading to a TD run by Boston Scott. Up… https://t.co/M93ZNyIIXk 5 hours ago Daniel Gallen the #Eagles lead the #Giants, 27-17, with 13 minutes left after a 2-yard run by Boston Scott. Malcolm Jenkins force… https://t.co/NwJgdYU8Qr 5 hours ago