Hannukah stabbing suspect pleads not guilty

A man accused of attacking a Hannukah celebration in New York state pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. Grafton E. Thomas was arrested within two hours of the attack. (Dec. 30)



