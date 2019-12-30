Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Hannukah stabbing suspect pleads not guilty

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A man accused of attacking a Hannukah celebration in New York state pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. Grafton E. Thomas was arrested within two hours of the attack. (Dec. 30)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Suspect in 2016 shooting death pleads guilty to manslaughter in Pontotoc [Video]Suspect in 2016 shooting death pleads guilty to manslaughter in Pontotoc

Krysta Chewe pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Pontotoc County Circuit Court.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Church's Chicken shooting suspect pleads not guilty [Video]Church's Chicken shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of shooting and killing an employee at a South Bay fast-food restaurant and injuring two others pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:22Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

puffin1952

PUFFIN Hanukkah stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder https://t.co/etawb5B644 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.