'Rise in anti-Semitism'? What we know about the Hanukkah party machete attack injuring five

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A suspect, Grafton Thomas, pleaded not guilty to 5 counts of second-degree attempted intentional murder. Two victims remain hospitalized as of Sunday.
 
Attack at rabbi's home 'domestic terrorism' -Cuomo [Video]Attack at rabbi's home 'domestic terrorism' -Cuomo

New York&apos;s governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at an Hasidic rabbi&apos;s home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published

NW Metro Jewish community not intimidated by machete attack at Rabbi's home in New York [Video]NW Metro Jewish community not intimidated by machete attack at Rabbi's home in New York

Members of the Chabad of Northwest Metro Denver say they may be unnerved, but they are not intimidated, by the attack at a Rabbi's house in suburban New York City.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:41Published


Five stabbed at Rabbi's New York Hanukkah party a 'terrorist' attack

An attacker has stabbed five people at a rabbi's New York home in a rampage with one victim stabbed at least six times, a Jewish organisation says.
SBS

New York Gov. Cuomo On Hanukkah Celebrations Stabbing

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about a stabbing attack at a Hanukkah party in Monsey, N.Y., that left five injured.
NPR


MichaelBaumgard

Michael Baumgardner RT @RepSwalwell: Anti-Semitism is on the rise in America. And it’s being stoked by @realDonaldTrump who won’t condemn it and Trump’s lawye… 39 seconds ago

TDOnline

Tallahassee Democrat 'Rise in anti-Semitism'? What we know about the Hanukkah party machete attack injuring five https://t.co/oI4BbFibET 3 minutes ago

Darlachic

Darla RT @velcra820: @NYCMayor What a surprise: de Blasio on television today blaming Donald Trump for disasters in his city. You can take a se… 5 minutes ago

MinotJames

James minot RT @richardhine: This is what happens when a President stokes hate and defends those who chant “Jews will not replace us”: Acts of anti-Se… 5 minutes ago

JoyHonesty

JoyHonesty RT @JulianCastro: Heartbreaking news out of Monsey, New York tonight. My thoughts are with the Jewish community as they cope with what ap… 8 minutes ago

DandC

Democrat & Chronicle 'Rise in anti-Semitism'? What we know about the Hanukkah party machete attack injuring five https://t.co/MXsrBK0ymV #ROC 8 minutes ago

