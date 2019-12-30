Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Impeachment Trial On President Trump’s Mind During Florida Holiday Vacation

cbs4.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
In between rounds of golf at his Palm Beach club, impeachment is very much on President Donald Trump's mind.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Matt Gaetz: Notion That Elections Are Free From Foreign Influence Is ‘Fiction’ [Video]Rep. Matt Gaetz: Notion That Elections Are Free From Foreign Influence Is ‘Fiction’

The Florida congressman and ardent supporter of President Trump says foreign influence has woven itself into U.S. elections already.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:39Published

President Trump Lashing Out At House Speaker Pelosi As Impeachment Trial Looms [Video]President Trump Lashing Out At House Speaker Pelosi As Impeachment Trial Looms

Ben Tracey reports President Trump lashed out on Twitter in between rounds of golf at his Palm Beach club.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump attacks Pelosi on Twitter over impeachment trial

President Trump took to Twitter to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her decision to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Meanwhile, the...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comWorldNews

Past Impeachment Stands Dog Senate Leaders In Witness Stalemate

The Senate's Republican and Democratic leaders disagree about including witnesses in an impeachment trial of President Trump. But each has flipped his stance...
NPR Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Ulysses2008

Ulysses2008 @SecPompeo @WhiteHouse @POTUS @SenateGOP @KatrinaPierson @CNNPolitics Mike Pompous to visit Ukraine President ahea… https://t.co/B0DqaIzDcf 2 minutes ago

MomNobl

NoblMom😷 RT @Mikemaga2020: This is all a distraction to pulls eyes away from the most corrupt impeachment in the history of this nation all of which… 3 minutes ago

mryj1203

Josie Jenkins RT @Dragonfly_Drama: Shocking new revelations about President Donald Trump’s Pressure Scheme against Ukraine show why additional WITNESS Te… 3 minutes ago

doc7780

Jeff Bowman™️ At a minimum we can control him...and you must remember Donnie that after being impeached he can not pardon you! Sw… https://t.co/qAEdR5kl9d 4 minutes ago

JeanVailla

Jean-Francois Vaillancourt @MarkClast @D4_5t4Lk3r @1PurrcentCatone @CarylFanGermany @JeffreyGuterman @realDonaldTrump The House impeaches , th… https://t.co/coNNELMoQV 5 minutes ago

Mumbojimbo

Jim Keller RT @SpeakerPelosi: The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Tr… 7 minutes ago

RewardScup

RewardScup RT @CNN: Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy has defended House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision not to send the articles of impeachment against Pre… 8 minutes ago

BlueWavePAC

Blue Wave Pompeo to meet with Ukraine president this week to 'reaffirm U.S. support': Pompeo will meet with Ukraine's preside… https://t.co/wY2F0Sk9Ri 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.