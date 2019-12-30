Global  

Heroic parishioners end Texas church shooting in 6 seconds, authorities say

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Two congregants saved an "untold number of lives" after taking down a gunman who opened fire in a North Texas church.
 
News video: Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack

Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack 01:14

 A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said. Roger Fortuna has more.

'Evil walked among us:' 'Heroic' parishioners end Texas church shootout in 6 seconds, authorities say

A gunman opened fire in a Texas church on Sunday, killing two people before being fatally shot by two congregants who were part of a security team.  
Texas Congregants Return Fire After Gunman Fatally Shoots 2 People

Two parishioners at a Texas church were killed after a gunman opened fire during Sunday service. Members of the church's volunteer security team returned fire...
