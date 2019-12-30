Global
Heroic parishioners end Texas church shooting in 6 seconds, authorities say
Heroic parishioners end Texas church shooting in 6 seconds, authorities say
Monday, 30 December 2019 (
2 hours ago
)
Two congregants saved an "untold number of lives" after taking down a gunman who opened fire in a North
Texas
church.
Shooter among 2 dead in Texas church attack
01:14
A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said. Roger Fortuna has more.
Recent related news from verified sources
'Evil walked among us:' 'Heroic' parishioners end Texas church shootout in 6 seconds, authorities say
A gunman opened fire in a Texas church on Sunday, killing two people before being fatally shot by two congregants who were part of a security team.
USATODAY.com
2 hours ago
Also reported by •
Delawareonline
•
Japan Today
•
Denver Post
•
FOXNews.com
•
France 24
•
Upworthy
Texas Congregants Return Fire After Gunman Fatally Shoots 2 People
Two parishioners at a Texas church were killed after a gunman opened fire during Sunday service. Members of the church's volunteer security team returned fire...
NPR
5 hours ago
Also reported by •
FOXNews.com
