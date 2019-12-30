New York Giants Reportedly Fire Head Coach Pat Shurmur After 2 Seasons
Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Giants finished off a 4-12 season on Sunday, dropping a 34-17 decision at MetLife Stadium that allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to claim the NFC East title.
