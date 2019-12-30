Global  

New York Giants Reportedly Fire Head Coach Pat Shurmur After 2 Seasons

CBS 2 Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Giants finished off a 4-12 season on Sunday, dropping a 34-17 decision at MetLife Stadium that allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to claim the NFC East title.
News video: NY Giant's Mara Talks On Firing Shurmur As Head Coach

NY Giant's Mara Talks On Firing Shurmur As Head Coach 12:39

 New York Giants President, CEO and co-owner John Mara talks about firing head coach Pat Shurmur, praising his efforts but saying at the end of the day "we just didn't win enough games."

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur [Video]Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur. The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years. The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019. New York was 9-23 in two..

New York Giants Sack Head Coach Shurmur, GM Gettleman To Stay On [Video]New York Giants Sack Head Coach Shurmur, GM Gettleman To Stay On

As far as the staff know, the team isn't cleaning house, saying instead the Giants' owners need a new voice in the coach's office. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

New York Giants Fire Head Coach Pat Shurmur After 4-12 Season

Source: Giants fire head coach Pat Shurmur after two seasons

Pat Shurmur's two-year tenure with the Giants resulted in aÂ 9-23Â record, the second-worst winning percentage ever by a Giants head coach.
