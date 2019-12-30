Global  

Hanukkah stabbing suspect may be linked to another knife attack at nearby synagogue, reports say

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The man accused of stabbing five people at a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration this past weekend is being investigated over whether he played a role in a separate knife attack that happened in an adjacent town last month, reports say.
News video: New York Synagogue Attack: 5 Stabbed Or Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Monsey

New York Synagogue Attack: 5 Stabbed Or Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Monsey 03:16

 Authorities say five people were stabbed or wounded when a suspect allegedly barged through the front door of a synagogue in Monsey, New York, and went on the attack; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

New York Synagogue Attack: At Least 5 Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Rockland County [Video]New York Synagogue Attack: At Least 5 Wounded By Machete-Wielding Suspect In Rockland County

Authorities say five people were wounded when a suspect armed with a machete barged through the front door of a Rockland County synagogue and attacked worshipers; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59

New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search [Video]New York Synagogue Attack: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Harlem After Cross-County Search

The suspect in a Monsey, New York, synagogue attack led law enforcement on a two-hour cross-county search late Saturday night before officers finally caught him in Harlem; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:28


Suspect in Hanukkah Celebration Stabbing in NY May be Related to Earlier Synagogue Attack - Reports


RIA Nov.

Witness describes confronting suspect at Hanukkah stabbing

At a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday, police say 37-year-old Grafton Thomas wounded five people with a machete inside a rabbi's home. New York’s governor...
CBS News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

