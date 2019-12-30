Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Power outage puts portion of San Francisco in the dark

SFGate Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A swath of San Francisco's southern end was without power Monday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

PG&E Protesters Block Off Beale Street During Morning Commute [Video]PG&E Protesters Block Off Beale Street During Morning Commute

Andria Borba reports on protesters blocking downtown SF streets and entrances to PG&E office (12-16-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:44Published

PG&E Protesters Block Off Utility's Headquarters In San Francisco [Video]PG&E Protesters Block Off Utility's Headquarters In San Francisco

Anne Makovec reports on protesters blocking downtown SF streets and entrances to PG&E office (12-16-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:27Published


Tweets about this

SFGate

SFGate Power outage puts portion of San Francisco in the dark https://t.co/fQ4lmrjn4r https://t.co/1imGiuZSCH 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.