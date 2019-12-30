Global  

Reporter's husband reveals her last text before plane crash

CBS News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Carley McCord was one of five people killed in a small plane crash in Louisiana over the weekend
News video: Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash

 A former Cleveland Browns in-house reporter was killed in a plane crash Saturday morning in Louisiana.

Five people killed in plane crash in Louisiana - local media [Video]Five people killed in plane crash in Louisiana - local media

Five people heading to a college football game in Atlanta were killed on Saturday when their small plane crashed just after it departed from a regional airport in southern Louisiana, local media and..

Trends and Talkers: Church nativity, plane crash, cowboy pigeons and more [Video]Trends and Talkers: Church nativity, plane crash, cowboy pigeons and more

Each Friday digital reporter Jason Dinant wraps up the Trends and Talkers on social media for the week. This week a church nativity, plane crash, cowboy pigeons and more had people talking.

ESPN reporter Carley McCord killed in light plane crash

ESPN reporter Carley McCord killed in light plane crashCollege Football was gearing up for it's biggest day of the year when news hit that an ESPN reporter was among those killed in a small plane crash.ESPN sideline...
New Zealand Herald

Husband of sports reporter who died in plane crash agonizes over missing wife's text

Steven Ensminger, Jr. said he missed a call and text from his late sports journalist wife Carley McCord before her plane crashed and killed 5 people.
USATODAY.com

