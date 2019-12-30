Global  

Alabama woman rescued after 'citizen' sees her being kidnapped by stranger: police

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Alabama police said a call reporting a kidnapping in progress likely saved a woman from being killed by a man she did not know.
News video: McDonald's Employees Alert Police After Distressed Woman Mouths

McDonald's Employees Alert Police After Distressed Woman Mouths "Help me" In Drive Thru Woman 00:34

 A distressed woman walked up the counter of a McDonald's in Lodi, California, and asked for emergency help. She told an employee to call 911, gave them her license plate number and asked them to hide her. A police investigation later revealed that she was traveling with a man who had a history of...

Police seek woman who disappeared after leaving Alabama bar

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police are searching for a missing woman who left an Alabama bar with two strangers and then reportedly texted someone that she might...
Seattle Times

Aurora police: Man, 56, arrested as murder suspect after woman dies

A 56-year-old man has been arrested as a murder suspect after a woman died Friday at a local hospital, Aurora police said.
Denver Post


