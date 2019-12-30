Global  

Obama and Trump tie for Most Admired Man of 2019

CBS News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Most Admired Woman in the Gallup Poll follows a familiar pattern.
News video: Obama, Trump Tie As 2019 Most Admired Man: Gallup

Obama, Trump Tie As 2019 Most Admired Man: Gallup 00:38

 Gallup released the results of its "most admired" poll.

Barack Obama and Donald Trump Tie As Most Admired Man in 2019

Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are equally admired in the eyes of the world ... according to a recent poll that has a lot of people upset for...
TMZ.com

Donald Trump, Barack Obama tie for most admired man, says Gallup Poll

Trump's increased popularity allowed him "to tie Barack Obama as the most admired man, but not to end Obama's streak of 12 first-place finishes."
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Robbit2018

Robbit HAYES 🇺🇸 RT @hrenee80: Michelle Obama has been named the "most admired woman" in the world - two years in a row What a crock of shit. I have zero… 58 seconds ago

jimdwrench

James Hawkins Gallup: Trump And Obama Tie As America's Most Admired Man https://t.co/K7m9XFWfBC via @weaselzippers 58 seconds ago

DuneSeaBase

Han Solo Lives RT @mmpadellan: I don't care what any bot-driven poll results found. trump isn't fit to shine the shoes of President Barack Obama, let alo… 1 minute ago

RudyMun02999328

Rudy Munoz 🇺🇸 Republican 🇺🇸 Maga and Kag 🇺🇸 RT @NumbersMuncher: Gallup - the most admired man of 2019 was a tie: Obama 18 Trump 18 What a time to be alive. 1 minute ago

mrlrj2004

🇺🇸 ⭐️PATRIOT⭐️ NON PC ZONE HERE⭐️ 🇺🇸 Obama, Trump Tie as Most Admired Man in 2019! Basically all this proves is the conservative right loves President… https://t.co/bXeBGr4kNy 2 minutes ago

MRWQXGA

💫 European Deplorable 🌟🌟🌟 RT @WarRoom2020: Trump Surges in ‘Americans Most Admired Man’ Poll, Ties for Top Spot #Impeachment https://t.co/xVoOLvLRyA 2 minutes ago

WKBW

7 Eyewitness News President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama each scored votes from 18% of US adults, sharing the spot… https://t.co/zX7V9CPIeU 2 minutes ago

CavanaughXavier

Xavier Cavanaugh🌊 @GallupNews As most open-minded people would consider that to be a false political poll, Barack Obama won the Nobel… https://t.co/zxA8TSEL0E 2 minutes ago

