Creating the iconic Times Square ball for New Year's Eve

CBS News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
More than one billion people will ring in the new year tomorrow night while watching Time Square's crystal ball drop. Preparations for the big night began Friday with crews installing the crystals that make up the nearly 12,000-pound ball. The man in charge of it all, Waterford's master artisan Tom Brennan, joined CBSN with more on the new design.
 Multicolored confetti rained down on New York's Times Square on Sunday (December 29)

