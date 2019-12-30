Global  

Diet Dr Pepper does not promise weight loss or deceive consumers: U.S. appeals court

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday said the maker of Diet Dr Pepper did not deceive consumers into thinking the soft drink promoted weight loss by including "diet" in its name, a decision that could doom a similar lawsuit over Diet Coke.
News video: How Noom's Unique Feature Is Helping People Lose Weight

How Noom's Unique Feature Is Helping People Lose Weight 00:40

 The Noom diet is a modern approach to dieting. It uses a phone app to connect dieters to a supportive network. It doesn't follow a traditional diet format, either. Rather, it lets you decide what foods to eat while setting limits on calories. T And according to Business Insider, it's a very effective...

