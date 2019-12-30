Diet Dr Pepper does not promise weight loss or deceive consumers: U.S. appeals court
Monday, 30 December 2019 () A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday said the maker of Diet Dr Pepper did not deceive consumers into thinking the soft drink promoted weight loss by including "diet" in its name, a decision that could doom a similar lawsuit over Diet Coke.
