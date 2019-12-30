Global  

Police Warn Against Celebratory Gunfire On New Year’s Eve

cbs4.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Police across the country are reminding people that it is illegal and extremely dangerous to fire celebratory gunshots into the air to bring in the new year.
News video: Get home safely on NYE

Get home safely on NYE 01:22

 Police and others will be working to get people home safely on New Year's Eve. Sean DeLancey reporting.

