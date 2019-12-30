Global  

Prosecutors charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime, citing journals

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north of New York City, saying the suspect kept journals containing references to Adolf Hitler and "Nazi Culture."
News video: Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration

Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration 00:56

 A knifeman attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late on Saturday, stabbing and injuring five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery...

