Woman fatally stabbed in Aurora on Christmas Day identified

Denver Post Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A woman stabbed to death on Christmas Day in Aurora has been identified as 20-year-old Joy Delucio, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.
