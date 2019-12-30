Global  

Browns request to interview Josh McDaniels, Greg Roman, AP source says

Denver Post Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Cleveland Browns have asked permission to speak with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman about their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the requests told The Associated Press on Monday.
AP source: Browns request to interview McDaniels, Roman

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have asked permission to speak with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore offensive...
