Margie "I killed evil": Man who fatally shot church gunman speaks out https://t.co/sDvOKnvaJg #politics #feedly 9 minutes ago Tony Dee 🇺🇸 RT @CBSDFW: "I don’t feel like I killed an individual. I feel like I killed evil." Jack Wilson said the whole incident happened in just sec… 10 minutes ago Kayla Brown RT @NBCDFW: A gunman who killed two people during a North Texas church service was fatally shot within seconds by the church’s head of secu… 54 minutes ago