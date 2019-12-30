Global  

"I killed evil": Man who fatally shot church gunman speaks out

CBS News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Jack Wilson, a volunteer security guard, said he killed the gunman with a single shot.
News video: 'I Feel Like I Killed Evil': Jack Wilson Praised For Killing White Settlement Church Shooting Suspect

'I Feel Like I Killed Evil': Jack Wilson Praised For Killing White Settlement Church Shooting Suspect 02:04

 The man who is the head of security at West Freeway Church of Christ is being praised for his "heroic actions" after he said he shot and killed the gunman who opened fire inside the church Sunday.

Gunman In Texas Church, Victims Identified [Video]Gunman In Texas Church, Victims Identified

A gunman opened fire in a Texas church on Sunday, reports Reuters.com. He killing two before being shot dead by parishioners. He was identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who lived in the nearby town of..

Vigil for man shot by masked gunmen while decorating Christmas tree [Video]Vigil for man shot by masked gunmen while decorating Christmas tree

On Monday, Black on Black Crime Inc. held a vigil for Kevin King, a 36-year-old man who was shot by masked gunman while he was decorating a Christmas tree earlier this month.

Police: Parishioners kill Texas church gunman

A man pulled out a shotgun at a Texas church service and fired on worshippers Sunday, killing two people before he was shot to death by congregants who fired...
Hero ex-FBI agent who stopped Texas church shooing says he 'had to take out' gunman because 'evil exists'

One of the congregants who jumped into action when a gunman opened fire on worshipers during a church service in Texas said Monday he was placed in a position he...
