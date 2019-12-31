Global  

Hanukkah stabbing suspect facing hate crime charges

CBS News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A man accused in a Hanukkah stabbing attack in New York has been hit with five hate crime charges. Prosecutors said evidence found in the suspect's home includes anti-Semitic journals. Don Dahler reports.
News video: Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crimes

Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crimes 02:58

 The man accused of entering a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah party then stabbing five people is now charged with federal hate crimes.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime [Video]Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north of New York City, saying the suspect..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:07Published

Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration [Video]Five stabbed at rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration

A knifeman attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late on Saturday, stabbing and injuring five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. The attack appeared..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prosecutors charge New York Hanukkah attacker with hate crime, citing journals

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north...
France 24 Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald

Reaction To Rampage At Hanukkah Celebration As Prosecutors File Hate Crime Charges

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg about outward expressions of Jewish identity, in light of anti-Semitic hate crimes.
NPR

