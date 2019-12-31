Deerfield Beach Star Wide Receiver Bryce Gowdy Fatally Struck By Train

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of 17-year-old Deerfield Beach star wide receiver Bryce Gowdy.

Recent related news from verified sources South Florida football player dies after being hit by train DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A star high school football player in South Florida was killed Monday after he was hit by a freight train. Bryce Gowdy, 17, died...

