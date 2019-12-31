West Virginia correctional cadets fired for 'completely unacceptable' Nazi salute photo

BloodSpite RT @idreesali114: West Virginia correctional cadets who gave Nazi salute in photo will all be fired https://t.co/5pDKv6CWWd 5 seconds ago Oren Soffer RT @Amy_Siskind: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice approved a recommendation of a report calling for the firing of all the correctional office… 11 seconds ago The Abominable Dr. Phibes RT @TrueFactsStated: West Virginia correctional cadets who gave Nazi salute in photo will all be fired https://t.co/j9YdxVGDle 13 seconds ago freddyfred RT @NBCNews: West Virginia correctional cadets who gave Nazi salute in photo will all be fired. https://t.co/54lzWqdYwF 14 seconds ago Kristen Lancaster RT @kingsrush: They claim they were just following orders. I wonder if they have any idea just how ironic that is. West Virginia correctio… 25 seconds ago Bruce Tibbitts RT @johnpavlovitz: The Trump Effect: https://t.co/baS7p0cEq7 26 seconds ago JusPlainTalk101 RT @415holgate: West Virginia correctional cadets who gave Nazi salute in photo will all be fired https://t.co/ZGj3H3UzWB via @nbcnews 1 minute ago Peter Pierce RT @js_newswatch: Cadets from the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation were fired after an investigation into a photo o… 1 minute ago