West Virginia correctional cadets fired for 'completely unacceptable' Nazi salute photo

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Cadets from the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation were fired after an investigation into a photo of them making a Nazi salute.
 
News video: West Virginia Correctional Cadets Fired Over Nazi Salute Photo

West Virginia Correctional Cadets Fired Over Nazi Salute Photo 00:41

 A West Virginia corrections staff member, instructors, and an entire class of corrections cadets were fired over a photo that shows them giving the Nazi salute.

Three people have been fired after a photo surfaced of a West Virginia corrections officer trainee class giving what appears to be the Nazi salute.

A photo showing a West Virginia correction training class giving a Nazi salute has lead to the suspension of employees.

West Virginia governor approves firing of all employees involved in apparent Nazi salute photo

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday approved the recommended firing of all Corrections Academy trainees who were seen in a photograph appearing to give a...
FOXNews.com

US Governor Approves Firing of West Virginia Cadets Seen in Nazi Salute Photo


RIA Nov.


