Today in History for December 31st

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Highlights of this day in history: Thomas Edison demonstrates light bulb; The United States winds down the Marshall Plan; Actor Anthony Hopkins, composer Jule Styne and musician Donna Summer are born. (Dec. 31)
This Day in History: The Southern US Border Is Established. December 30, 1853. The treaty known as the Gadsden Purchase was signed in Mexico City. Named after the U.S. minister to Mexico, James Gadsden, the treaty settled the dispute over the location of the Mexican border west of El Paso, Texas. For...