Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Today in History for December 31st

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Thomas Edison demonstrates light bulb; The United States winds down the Marshall Plan; Actor Anthony Hopkins, composer Jule Styne and musician Donna Summer are born. (Dec. 31)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: This Day in History: The Southern US Border Is Established

This Day in History: The Southern US Border Is Established 01:04

 This Day in History: The Southern US Border Is Established. December 30, 1853. The treaty known as the Gadsden Purchase was signed in Mexico City. Named after the U.S. minister to Mexico, James Gadsden, the treaty settled the dispute over the location of the Mexican border west of El Paso, Texas. For...

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens [Video]This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens

This Day in History: Radio City Music Hall Opens. December 27, 1932. The world-famous, Art Deco theater is the brainchild of John D. Rockerfeller Jr. and was designed by Donald Deskey. Completed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day) [Video]The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day)

Relatively unknown in the U.S., Boxing Day is a bank holiday in the U.K. and countries throughout the British Commonwealth, including Canada and Australia. The day has evolved into one popularly..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Today in History for December 23rd

Highlights of this day in history: The Christmas poem 'A Visit from St. Nicholas' is first published; Former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo is executed; Mormon...
USATODAY.com

Today in History for December 24th

Highlights of this day in history: Apollo Eight astronauts orbit the moon; Ku Klux Klan is founded; Human voice first transmitted via radio; Suez Canal opened....
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

triverse

Carl Williams Beast Within- A Gabriel Knight Mystery Jumps to FMV – Today in History – December 31st, 1995 https://t.co/U49xhbBeMr via @RetroGamingMag 2 hours ago

FilmMorningstar

Morningstar 635 years ago today - 31st December 1384 – John #Wycliffe died: the #Morningstar of the #Christian #Reformation. Jo… https://t.co/fEPAuW7tHY 5 hours ago

KathelijneVL

♔Kathleen Van Lierop #OTD in #History 31 December 1799: Defunct of the Dutch East Indian Company. More @ https://t.co/deDAvLsO2o https://t.co/tWUL3n1tay 5 hours ago

KathelijneVL

♔Kathleen Van Lierop #OTD in #History 31 December 335: Pope Sylvester I died. More @ https://t.co/ohhV3vW2RQ https://t.co/989DHlgQaS 5 hours ago

VernaPolitics

Verna Smith RT @TeeliaLowery: People lined up today to visit the #Newseum before it closes its doors for good on December 31st. The Washington, D.C.… 1 day ago

TeeliaLowery

Teelia Lowery People lined up today to visit the #Newseum before it closes its doors for good on December 31st. The Washington,… https://t.co/3a4uzj9pAl 1 day ago

jeremymonteiro

Jeremy Monteiro It was great visiting the Singapore Bicentennial Exhibition today with my cousin Julian Monteiro before they close… https://t.co/yvsHTP2D09 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.