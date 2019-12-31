MJ Anderson RT @mog7546: #AlexJones humiliated as #Texas judge orders him to pay $100,000 in court costs for #SandyHook case The lawsuit brought again… 2 minutes ago Nastyelaine says:Read RT @psychdr100: Tormenting families of dead kids: Typical mindset of Trumpism. Trump backed this fiend all the way. Alex Jones humiliated… 3 minutes ago TheDryCleanerCast Spies | Terrorism | GeoPolitics Judge Orders Alex Jones and Infowars to Pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook Legal Fees - The New York Times https://t.co/HD9xmkW2Cf 4 minutes ago noah munger RT @willsommer: Sandy Hook families have scored another legal win against Alex Jones, with a Texas judge issuing two orders requiring Jones… 6 minutes ago GFMorton RT @UROCKlive1: Womp womp. Seems Karma is still in business. Alex Jones humiliated as Texas judge orders him to pay $100,000 in court cos… 13 minutes ago Anubux RT @RawStory: Alex Jones humiliated as Texas judge orders him to pay $100,000 in court costs for Sandy Hook case https://t.co/oPuZ59a4vw 18 minutes ago