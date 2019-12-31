Global  

Judge Orders Alex Jones and Infowars to Pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook Legal Fees

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The ruling was part of a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Jones, who has promoted conspiracy theories that the 2012 school shooting in Connecticut was a hoax.
Alex Jones Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Suit from Sandy Hook Victim’s Father [Video]Alex Jones Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Suit from Sandy Hook Victim’s Father

Sandy Hook shooting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by one of the victim’s family members. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published

Paul Watson On Sandy Hook Coverage: ‘Can't Say I’m Proud’ [Video]Paul Watson On Sandy Hook Coverage: ‘Can't Say I’m Proud’

Infowars editor Paul Watson says even he didn’t believe Alex Jones’ conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook shooting.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:45Published


Infowars' Alex Jones forced to pay £76,000 to father of Sandy Hook victim

Conspiracy theorist claimed 2012 shooting a hoax to try and confiscate firearms
Independent

EndPayToPlay

MJ Anderson RT @mog7546: #AlexJones humiliated as #Texas judge orders him to pay $100,000 in court costs for #SandyHook case The lawsuit brought again… 2 minutes ago

ElaineDeyoe

Nastyelaine says:Read RT @psychdr100: Tormenting families of dead kids: Typical mindset of Trumpism. Trump backed this fiend all the way. Alex Jones humiliated… 3 minutes ago

DryCleanerCast

TheDryCleanerCast Spies | Terrorism | GeoPolitics Judge Orders Alex Jones and Infowars to Pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook Legal Fees - The New York Times https://t.co/HD9xmkW2Cf 4 minutes ago

ragequit94

noah munger RT @willsommer: Sandy Hook families have scored another legal win against Alex Jones, with a Texas judge issuing two orders requiring Jones… 6 minutes ago

Bombweed_Novel

GFMorton RT @UROCKlive1: Womp womp. Seems Karma is still in business. Alex Jones humiliated as Texas judge orders him to pay $100,000 in court cos… 13 minutes ago

Anubux1

Anubux RT @RawStory: Alex Jones humiliated as Texas judge orders him to pay $100,000 in court costs for Sandy Hook case https://t.co/oPuZ59a4vw 18 minutes ago

