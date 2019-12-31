Vigil held for Texas church shooting victims

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Churches Around Texas Now Thinking About Security Following Fatal Shooting In White Settlement Churches all around the state of Texas are now thinking about security following the fatal shooting in White Settlement Sunday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:10Published 3 hours ago Church, Community Members Gather At Vigil For Parishioners Murdered Inside Place Of Worship While church members met privately inside the West Freeway Church of Christ Monday night to grieve, people from all across North Texas gathered outside for a candlelight vigil. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 03:23Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Gunman in Texas church, victims identified as local men The gunman who opened fire in a Texas church on Sunday, killing two before being shot dead by parishioners, was identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who lived in...

Reuters 11 hours ago



Victims, Gunman In Texas Church Shooting Identified The suspect who shot and killed two men during communion at a North Texas church Sunday morning has been identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen.

CBS 2 14 hours ago





