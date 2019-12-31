Vigil held for Texas church shooting victims

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () A vigil was held in White Settlement, Texas on Monday night for the two men killed by a gunman in a church: communion server Anton "Tony" Wallace and Richard White, who was acting as a security volunteer when he was shot. (Dec. 31)
A gunman opened fire in a Texas church on Sunday, reports Reuters.com. He killing two before being shot dead by parishioners. He was identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who lived in the nearby town of River Oaks. His two victims were killed at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement,...