Vigil held for Texas church shooting victims

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A vigil was held in White Settlement, Texas on Monday night for the two men killed by a gunman in a church: communion server Anton "Tony" Wallace and Richard White, who was acting as a security volunteer when he was shot. (Dec. 31)
 
News video: Gunman In Texas Church, Victims Identified

Gunman In Texas Church, Victims Identified 00:33

 A gunman opened fire in a Texas church on Sunday, reports Reuters.com. He killing two before being shot dead by parishioners. He was identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who lived in the nearby town of River Oaks. His two victims were killed at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement,...

Churches Around Texas Now Thinking About Security Following Fatal Shooting In White Settlement [Video]Churches Around Texas Now Thinking About Security Following Fatal Shooting In White Settlement

Churches all around the state of Texas are now thinking about security following the fatal shooting in White Settlement Sunday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:10Published

Church, Community Members Gather At Vigil For Parishioners Murdered Inside Place Of Worship [Video]Church, Community Members Gather At Vigil For Parishioners Murdered Inside Place Of Worship

While church members met privately inside the West Freeway Church of Christ Monday night to grieve, people from all across North Texas gathered outside for a candlelight vigil.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gunman in Texas church, victims identified as local men

The gunman who opened fire in a Texas church on Sunday, killing two before being shot dead by parishioners, was identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who lived in...
Reuters

Victims, Gunman In Texas Church Shooting Identified

The suspect who shot and killed two men during communion at a North Texas church Sunday morning has been identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen.
CBS 2


