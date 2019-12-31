Global  

U.S. Embassy in Iraq stormed by protesters

CBS News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Violent anti-American protesters are attacking the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. They are angry over deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq. Holly Williams reports.
News video: Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad 00:27

 Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following deadly US airstrikes last week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shia militia in Iraq. The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood, after which they marched on to the heavily...

Iraq's year in turmoil [Video]Iraq's year in turmoil

A political crisis continues to roil Iraq, as protesters remain on the streets despite a mounting death toll.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:23Published

Dozens of anti-government protesters killed across Iraq [Video]Dozens of anti-government protesters killed across Iraq

Iraqi security forces shot dead at least 45 protesters on Thursday after demonstrators stormed and torched an Iranian consulate overnight, in what could mark a turning point in the uprising against the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published


Protesters force shutdown of Nassiriya oilfield in southern Iraq

Protesters broke into Iraq’s southern Nassiriya oilfield on Saturday and forced employees to cut off electricity from its control station, taking the field...
France 24 Also reported by •WorldNews

Protesters in Iraq attack US Embassy

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire. This follows deadly...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNews

