Eye Opener: NYC prepares to ring in 2020

CBS News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Countdown to 2020: Security is tight in the hours before the ball drops. Also, protesters in Iraq storm through security at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad chanting death to America. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
