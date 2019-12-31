Why Times Square is the "safest place on Earth" on New Year's Eve
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Thousands of officers, both in uniform and in plainclothes, will secure Times Square with forces on the ground and in the sky with the help of drones and helicopters, NYPD Counterterrorism Chief Martine Materasso said.
As 2019 winds down, the final preparations are underway for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Hundreds of thousands of spectators will travel from near and far to score a front row seat, and roughly one billion people are expected to watch around the world. CBS2's Reena Roy has the...