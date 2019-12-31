Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Why Times Square is the "safest place on Earth" on New Year's Eve

CBS News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Thousands of officers, both in uniform and in plainclothes, will secure Times Square with forces on the ground and in the sky with the help of drones and helicopters, NYPD Counterterrorism Chief Martine Materasso said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Ringing In The New Year In NYC

Ringing In The New Year In NYC 03:11

 As 2019 winds down, the final preparations are underway for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Hundreds of thousands of spectators will travel from near and far to score a front row seat, and roughly one billion people are expected to watch around the world. CBS2's Reena Roy has the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

World Rings In New Year . [Video]World Rings In New Year .

Laura Podesta reports thousands are expected to pack New York's Times Square to ring in 2020.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published

What to know about attending First Night Boston [Video]What to know about attending First Night Boston

The party features 10 stages across a number of venues and two fireworks shows.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Times Square Will Be the ‘Safest Place on Earth’ for New Year’s Eve, NYPD Says


TIME Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS NewsBusiness WireAceShowbizJust Jared

New Year’s Eve Crowds Flock To New York City For Times Square Celebration


CBS 2 Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS NewsNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kayangrum

Kay Angrum 1.5 Million to Crowd Times Square for NYE (and BTS Will Be There) https://t.co/KyAG2eD9TK via @NBCNewYork 2 minutes ago

MannerRichard

Richard Lee Manner RT @nypost: Times Square is the safest place on Earth to spend New Year's Eve: NYPD https://t.co/0cI4DHnYlr https://t.co/hrPpRCXetf 6 minutes ago

VladimirLik

Vladimir Lik RT @NBCNewYork: 1.5 million people are expected to crowd Times Square tonight. And BTS will be there. https://t.co/syyQgwTxop 8 minutes ago

w42st

W42ST They're planning to have eyes in the sky at the Times Square ball drop. #W42ST https://t.co/hNFr6spicg 13 minutes ago

JimPolk

Jim Polk 🇺🇸 Times Square is the safest place on Earth to spend New Year’s Eve: NYPD https://t.co/NB4PJudeYd via @nypmetro 19 minutes ago

WFUVNews

WFUV News #NYPD: #TimesSquare safest place on #Earth for New Year's Eve https://t.co/Gg683Gtask https://t.co/Ik3ixPQF91 20 minutes ago

manuco22

Manuco Times Square Will Be the ‘Safest Place on Earth’ for New Year’s Eve, NYPD Says https://t.co/8NElMm0N2U 23 minutes ago

EMPIREREPORTNY

EMPIRE REPORT Times Square is the safest place on Earth to spend New Year’s Eve: NYPD... https://t.co/Ufn2AnqdeU 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.