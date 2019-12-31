Global  

Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Faces Federal Hate Crime Charges

NPR Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The man accused of attacking people in a rabbi's home in New York over the weekend is now facing federal hate crime charges. The FBI said Grafton Thomas seems to have been driven by anti-Semitism.
News video: Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crimes

Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crimes 02:58

 The man accused of entering a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah party then stabbing five people is now charged with federal hate crimes.

U.S. prosecutors charge suspect in Hanukkah stabbing rampage [Video]U.S. prosecutors charge suspect in Hanukkah stabbing rampage

According to Reuters, Federal prosecutors filed hate-crime charges on Monday against Grafton Thomas for a stabbing rampage in New York during a Hanukkah celebration. His attorney said that Thomas..

Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime [Video]Feds charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi&apos;s home north of New York City, saying the..

Monsey stabbing suspect to face federal hate crime charges after journal found with anti-Semitic entries

Grafton E. Thomas's internet searches included 'why did Hitler hate the Jews' as well as 'German Jewish Temples near me' and an article about anti-Semitic...
Haaretz

News Brief: Hanukkah Stabbing, China Threat, Australian Wildfires

Federal hate crime charges are filed against Hanukkah stabbing suspect. Justice Department says China poses a continuing danger to national security. And,...
NPR


