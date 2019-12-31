Global  

Texas man hailed as hero in church shooting: "I took out some evil"

CBS News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The Texas man who shot and killed a gunman inside his church is telling his story. Jack Wilson needed just one shot to take down the man who killed two of his fellow churchgoers Sunday. Wilson was one of the many in the church who drew a gun. Mireya Villarreal reports.
News video: Trump Touts Texas Gun Laws After Church Shooting

Trump Touts Texas Gun Laws After Church Shooting 00:41

 President Trump touted Texas gun laws after the church shooting in White Settlement, Texas.

Churchgoer kills gunman at Texas service [Video]Churchgoer kills gunman at Texas service

The man says he doesn't see himself as a hero.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:43Published

Church Security [Video]Church Security

Three people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting during Sunday services at a Texas church. The shooting is putting a spotlight on church security.

Credit: WCBIPublished


Man who shot Texas church shooter says he "killed evil"

A church community in Texas is in mourning after a deadly shooting during Sunday service. Two men were killed. But a volunteer security guard ended the assault...
CBS News

Two dead in Texas church shooting; shooter killed

*Houston:* A gunmen pulled out a shotgun and opened fire on worshippers at a church during Sunday service in Texas, killing two people before being fatally shot...
Mid-Day

