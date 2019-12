What To Know About Being In Times Square For The Last New Year's Eve Of The Decade

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 48 minutes ago )

If you're heading into the Crossroads of the World for the festivities, remember: NO BACKPACKS. [ more › ] If you're heading into the Crossroads of the World for the festivities, remember: NO BACKPACKS. [ more › ] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published Ringing In The New Year In NYC 03:11 As 2019 winds down, the final preparations are underway for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Hundreds of thousands of spectators will travel from near and far to score a front row seat, and roughly one billion people are expected to watch around the world. CBS2's Reena Roy has the...