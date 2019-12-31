Global  

Donald Trump says he will sign 'Phase One' China trade deal on Jan. 15

Delawareonline Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump added that "at a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!"
 
News video: Trump Says He'll Sign Phase One China Deal On Jan. 15 During White House Ceremony

Trump Says He'll Sign Phase One China Deal On Jan. 15 During White House Ceremony 00:32

 President Trump tweeted about the China trade deal.

President Trump Says He'll Soon Sign 'Phase 1' Trade Deal With China [Video]President Trump Says He'll Soon Sign 'Phase 1' Trade Deal With China

President Trump said on Twitter Tuesday the signing will take place during a ceremony at the White House on Jan. 15.

Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15 [Video]Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he&apos;ll sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House. As Fred Katayama reports, he said he&apos;ll later go to Beijing to..

Trump to Sign Phase-One China Trade Deal Jan. 15

President Donald Trump said he will sign the first phase of a trade deal with China on Jan. 15, sealing an agreement that sees the Asian nation raising purchases...
Newsmax

Trump to sign 'phase one' of China trade deal in mid-January
euronews

