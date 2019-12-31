Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

According To CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin, Abortion Was Supposed To Be Illegal In 18 States By Now

Daily Caller Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
'That is done. Roe v. Wade will be overturned'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin wants Dems to to subpoena Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton [Video]CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin wants Dems to to subpoena Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin wants Dems to to subpoena Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published


Tweets about this

ElfResister

➡️ 🌊💧🌊 🆘 Resister Elf 🆘 🌊💧🌊 ⬅️ According To CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin, Abortion Was Supposed To Be Illegal In 18 States By Now https://t.co/55BlV100CK 2 days ago

psychiatron

psychiatron @DailyCaller Lost interest after “according to CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin”. 3 days ago

Patriot_Girl_TX

Patriot Girl - TX RT @DailyCaller: According To CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin, Abortion Was Supposed To Be Illegal In 18 States By Now. https://t.co/2IkFLSZxsT 3 days ago

AnJolieLeg

AnJolie According To CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin, Abortion Was Supposed To Be Illegal In 18 States By Now… https://t.co/p9Lx72ucIe 3 days ago

mackette52

#PoconoSUE @YouTube 💖 #AnimalCruelty RT @DailyCaller: According To CNN Analyst Jeffrey Toobin, Abortion Was Supposed To Be Illegal In 18 States By Now https://t.co/2IkFLSZxsT 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.