Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Transcript: Ivanka Trump talks impeachment on "Face the Nation"

CBS News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Ivanka Trump sat down with Margaret Brennan for a taped interview on paid family leave at the CBS Washington Bureau
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Ivanka Trump Not Sure If She'd Serve 2020 White House

Ivanka Trump Not Sure If She'd Serve 2020 White House 00:32

 Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump detailed President Donald Trump's administration at a tense time for the president in an interview with CBS "Face the Nation." Trump said the president and his base were feeling "energized" in the wake of the impeachment vote, while the president lashed out at...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ivanka Trump not sure if she'd serve 2020 White House [Video]Ivanka Trump not sure if she'd serve 2020 White House

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump detailed President Donald Trump's administration at a tense time for the president in an interview with CBS "Face the Nation." Trump said the president and his..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Will Dems pay political price for impeachments push? [Video]Will Dems pay political price for impeachments push?

Will impeaching Donald Trump cost democrats in 2020? Larry talks with political experts, including a former congresswoman who voted to impeach President Richard Nixon.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 26:04Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.